Born and raised in Los Angeles, CA, the rising 22 year old artist, Atlee, is back with his sophomore EP. His message is clear. His confidence, even clearer. From the witty and charismatic puns to the soothing melodic cadences, Atlee always showcases his versatility with each record.

Coming into his own at 22 years old, Atlee is back with the release of his new EP entitled, “22”. Releasing on his 22nd birthday, the concept behind the project is clear. The cover, paying tribute to his family and closest friends throughout his 22 years, gives a certain sense of nostalgia. Speaking on a wide array of topics such as lost love, his ambitious mentality, even to his rekindled relationship with his father, Atlee gives all the more reason as to why he is certainly an artist to keep an eye on this year.

