Philly native Maurice McDaniel (better known to fans as Reese Bangem) has had a lifelong love affair with music. Nowadays, the radio is flooded with hip hop that misses out on the purist, substantial lyricism. Here to fill that void, Reese Bangem isn’t just about beats and hooks – he’s about the real talk. “People aren’t really rapping the way I’m raping. The game is missing something,” he explains.

His newest project, a three track “mini-EP” entitled Light Year, is currently available via digital platforms. The EP, which showcases the artist’s immense talent, is a teaser for an upcoming album, Pure Hustle, which will be released later this spring.