Interscope Records recording duo Rae Sremmurd partners with Electronic Arts for an exclusive preview to their official remix of the #1 single “Black Beatles.” Produced by Madsonik and executive produced by Mike WiLL Made-It, the hard-hitting remix turns up for EA’s biggest first person shooter game Battlefield 1. With new lyrics set to the dawn of all-out warfare, the fresh new version gives a nod to heroic military soldiers. The exclusive trailer previews the epic multiplayer arms race with high-octane dogfights, obliterating battleships, twisting through the trenches of in your face warfare.

