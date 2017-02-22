Red Bull Sound Select Presents: Chicago Announces Next Show To Be Headlined By G Herbo & Lil Bibby On March 8th

G Herbo and Lil Bibby have a long history and have also worked with one another straight from out of Chi-Town young and successful with solo careers.

Red Bull sound select is on a mission to support and bring more attention to developing artist as the two will headline on March 8th to premiere new music. The two played their first music together back in 2013 for a Red Bull Sound Select Show. G Herbo who’s known for his tracks with Joey Bada$$ and chi-town legends like Common also received early praise from the 6 God, Drizzy Drake. Lil Bibby has worked with rappers like Juicy J, Wiz Khalifa with his debut solo album FC3: The Epilogue is dropping this year. G Herbo’s Humble Beast is his forthcoming debut solo album.

Young Houston rapper Trill Sammy will also be performing for the event and with comparisons from Rae Sremmurd and Migos the young rapper has a bright future after his homespun freestyle videos hit the web and went viral. Indy rapper, Drayco McCoy coming fresh off his Drayco McGrady mixtape will also be performing in the evening for the rising stars segment.

Check out music from each artist below.

G Herbo & Lil Bibby (are No Limitations): https://www.redbullsoundselect.com/artists/gherbo,https://soundcloud.com/lilbibby-1

Trill Sammy: https://soundcloud.com/trill-sammy

Drayco McCoy: https://soundcloud.com/draycomccoy

Find out where you can watch these guys perform!

WHEN: Wednesday, March 8th 2017. Doors open at 8pm

WHERE: The Metro, 3730 N Clark St., Chicago, IL 60613

EVENT LINK: http://win.gs/MarchChi

TICKETS: Guests can RSVP in advance for $5 entry. Without RSVP it would be $15 at the door. Event is 18+

SOCIAL: #BreakMusic // @RBSoundSelect // @GHerbo // @LilBibby_ // @TrillSammyy // @DraycoMcCoy // @FakeShoreDrive