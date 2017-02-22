There’s a lot of speculation surrounding Rocko’s lawsuit with his former artist, Future. Where the two stand is unclear because of the shade the “Draco” rapper threw at his former manager during a Twitter Q&A Tuesday, February 21.
A fan questioned if the consecutive album releases were related to the settlement and Future laughed it off and responded with the following statement:
No way in the f*ck am I doing that for him. We working, we richer than ever. When n****s go broke, they do dumb shit. I don’t know what’s going on. At the end of the day, we making hits, we making history. If a n***a wanna be a part of history, you gotta do something to tag along. That’s what it is, a tag-along n***a.
Meanwhile, Rocko makes it clear on an Instagram post that his move was strictly business, and not personal. He claims to only want his percentage they’ve agreed upon and commended Future’s work ethic and his success, assuring that he will always support:
TRUTH BE TOLD I’VE ALWAYS BELIEVED IN LIL BRO THAT’S WHY I SIGNED HIM.. WHEN I POST HIS STUFF ON MY PAGE IT’S OUT OF GENUINE SUPPORT! NO FUNNY SHIT I DON’T EVEN ROCK LIKE THAT.. FUTURE & I COULD’VE SAT DOWN LIKE MEN AND SETTLED THIS EASILY AGES AGO. NOT SURE WHAT HIS REASONS WERE BUT I RESPECT IT.. ONLY REASON IT’S EVEN A LAWSUIT IN PLACE IS BECAUSE HE SAID LET THE LAWYERS HANDLE IT.. I’M NOT OUT HERE TRYING TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF ANYONE. ALL I WANT IS MY PERCENTAGE WE AGREED UPON., NOTHING MORE NOTHING LESS! I UNDERSTAND HE FEELS A WAY HELL I WOULD TOO IF I WAS SUED.. I’M NOT MAD AT HIM FOR BEING MAD AT ME.. IF IT’S EVER A TIME WHEN HE WANTS TO SIT DOWN LIKE A MAN I’M WIT IT! BUT ON SUM REAL SHIT HOMIE WORKS HARD & IS VERY TALENTED AND DESERVES ALL OF HIS SUCCESS! I WILL ALWAYS SUPPORT MY BOY REGARDLESS! PRE-ORDER HIS ALBUM! — DA DON