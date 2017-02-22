There’s a lot of speculation surrounding Rocko’s lawsuit with his former artist, Future. Where the two stand is unclear because of the shade the “Draco” rapper threw at his former manager during a Twitter Q&A Tuesday, February 21.

A fan questioned if the consecutive album releases were related to the settlement and Future laughed it off and responded with the following statement:

No way in the f*ck am I doing that for him. We working, we richer than ever. When n****s go broke, they do dumb shit. I don’t know what’s going on. At the end of the day, we making hits, we making history. If a n***a wanna be a part of history, you gotta do something to tag along. That’s what it is, a tag-along n***a.

Meanwhile, Rocko makes it clear on an Instagram post that his move was strictly business, and not personal. He claims to only want his percentage they’ve agreed upon and commended Future’s work ethic and his success, assuring that he will always support: