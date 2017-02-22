Today in Source News Flash: The Source team extends congratulations to Jay Z who joined Class of 2017 Songwriters Hall of Fame. On that note, Rihanna now officially has more Billboard Top 10 hits than Michael Jackson, she cracked the record with “Love On The Brain.” Future announced last night he’s dropping another album, HNDRXX, this Friday – only week after the release of Future.

Andre 3000 became a Creative Director for a Swedish brand Tretorn. Nike Air Huarache received a new makeover – ‘Legion Green’. Cop or Not?

On Tuesday, Feb. 21, a banner reading “Refugees Welcome” was unfurled on the Statue of Liberty. As much as was it a beautiful gesture, attaching banners to national monuments is prohibited. The United States Park Police is working to identify the suspects.

Magic Johnson was named the President of Basketball Operations at LA Lakers.

