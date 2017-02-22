Jordan brand is making every sneakerhead or Air Jordan 1 lovers day by bringing back the sought after Air Jordan 1 ‘New Love’ and it won’t be included in a pack this time. I can most certainly say, I had no idea that these would ever make a comeback. But I guess the sneaker Gods looked out.

The ‘New Loves’ were originally released in 2007 in a duo pack. Keeping the same exact color scheme from the first release the shoe will come equipped in a black and yellow colorway with leather. Small features include the jewel wings branding, a translucent yellow gum outsole and a white midsole to finish off the shoe.

No official details on the release have been released but we will keep you in the loop. The kicks are already available in Japan so pretty sure you can cop a pair very soon.

Check out images of the shoe in the gallery below.