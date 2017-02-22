Tonight [Feb.22nd] at 8 p.m. ET, the American Black Film Festival Honors will air on BET. This annual event was hosted by Regina Hall at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

The event celebrates Black culture by honoring individuals, movies and television shows that have had a significant impact on American entertainment.

Actor and director Denzel Washington was honored with the “Hollywood Legacy Award,” musician and actress Queen Latifah with the “Entertainment Icon Award,” writer, producer and actress Issa Rae with the “Rising Star Award,” film director and producer F. Gary Gray with the “Excellence in the Arts Award” and actor and singer, Terrence Howard with the “Excellence in the Arts Award.”

Viola Davis, Common, Pharrell Williams, Lee Daniels, Morris Chestnut, Omari Hardwick and Anika Noni Rose and took the stage as presenters while Maxwell and Dionne Farris performed their hits from the film “Love Jones,” which received the “Classic Cinema Award.”

Special appearances by Cecily Tyson, Jay Ellis, Kofi Siroboe, Nia Long, Larenz Tate, Alexandra Shipp, Luke James, Kylie Bunbury and more.

Tune in tonight!