Hampton, VA native Mack Derico unleashes his brand new video “Back To The Trap” prepping fans for his upcoming project ‘Hyperbolic Time Chamber 2: Super Saiyan God ‘. Connecting with Reggie Felipe on the visual, Derico puts his city on the map and takes us to a few notable places around Hampton before heading ‘back to the trap’ where the real lituation is.

Derico recruits one of VA’s rising producer extraordinaire’s, Ready Rock James on the track and sets us up with anticipation for his project release, which is steadily approaching. Keep it locked for that drop and enjoy Mack Derico’s latest music video, “Back To The Trap”.