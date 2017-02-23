The partners at Apollo are joining the international cultural movement AFROPUNK on Saturday Feb. 27th at 7:30 p.m. to present the show Unapologetically Black, an all-star big band performance experience under creative and music direction.

The Apollo Theater in Harlem is not only a culture gem, but also very known for hosting the pop, soul, r&b, and jazz worlds. The evening event will pay tribute to “artists who have celebrated the power of being unapologetically black”. The multi-genre mix will include: Jill Scott, Toshi Reagon, Stacyann Chin, Tunde Adebimpe and more.

Click here for tickets and info.