After stopping the world three weeks ago to announce her pregnancy with twins, Beyoncé has officially announced that she will not be performing at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

According to a statement issued to the Associated Press from Parkwood Entertainment and Coachella producer Goldenvoice on Thursday (Feb.23), Beyoncé pulled out of the highly anticipated festival slot following advice from her doctors to “keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months,” adding that she will instead headline the 2018 edition.

The announcement comes as a bit of an expected surprise after Bey made the announcement February 1 that she was expecting.

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” Beyoncé wrote in her artful Instagram announcement. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes.”

At the time, sources claimed that Beyoncé’s involvement with the festival was “unclear.” That report, however, was debunked a few days later by sources claiming plans to cancel Bey’s Coachella performance did not exist, solidifying the statement with a stellar performance at the 2017 Grammys, the idea had sort of been swept under the rug until now.

Though a replacement for Beyoncé has yet to be announced, the three-day fest is still jam packed with talent, including performances by Radiohead, Bon Iver, Travis Scott, Mac Miller, DJ Shadow, Future, Gucci Mane, DJ Khaled, Lorde, Lil Uzi Vert, and a ton more who are still very much onboard.

Known for breaking boundaries, Beyoncé notably would have been the first female act to headline Coachella since Björk in 2007. Coachella will take place in Indio, Calif. over two weekends, April 14th through 16th, and the 21st through 23rd.

Check out the full Grammy performance below.