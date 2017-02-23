The Windy City Rapper Breaks Through with New Full-Length Project.

Chi-Town’s rap scene has erupted over the past few years, showcasing lyricists to quick rhymers. From subgenres of conscious hip hop, to drill and trap, the Windy City takes center stage when it comes to the rap game. But as the Chief Keef’s and Chance the Rapper’s of the city move further into the mainstream frame, the Hip Hop Kingdom is more spacious for independent rappers to take the reigns. Enter Vonte.

Raised on the west side of Chicago, Vonte has always encompassed to what it means to represent the Chi. His musical career reflects originality and sincerity to his story and talent. His new project, 1 Time 4 Da West$ide, shows off all his charisma, no holding back. Vonte doesn’t cut his listeners short of his ambition and skill. He is also not fearful of the challenge of showing his true self and enjoys the pressure of paving the way for future generations. Check out the project below.