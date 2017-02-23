Similar to the Raging Bulls 5 the Air Jordan 5 Suede gives you some sort of reminiscent of one of the most sought after Air Jordans to ever be created. Images of the shoe were recently leaked and from the looks of the kicks we are expecting yet another fire Air Jordan 5 model.

The kicks are apart of a Jordan brand pack known as the ‘Fire Pack’ dripped in a tonal Red Suede upper matched with red netting, a red midsole and laces. Contrasted throughout the shoe is the black shark teeth on the midsole and the eye-catching icy translucent outsole.

No official details have yet been released on when these will be on shelves but we will keep you posted. July 1st is the rumored release date so far.