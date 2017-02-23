Future stopped by Zane Lowe to discuss his upcoming album HNDRXX which features Rihanna and The Weeknd and has producer credits by Metro Boomin and Mike Will Made It.

The “Mask Off” rapper said that one song on the album may cause some controversy:

It might get more attention than I want it to get. It might get the wrong attention, it might get great attention. Who knows? I just know it’s a song I feel good about. This is me not holding anything back.

The Atlanta rapper told Lowe on his Beats 1 Radio show. He didn’t mention the name of the song. Future unveiled the album’s tracklist yesterday on Instagram. Which track do you think he’s referring to?

#HNDRXX A post shared by Future Hendrix (@future) on Feb 22, 2017 at 12:51pm PST