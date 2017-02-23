Rihanna has been honored as Harvard’s Humanitarian of the Year for her generous contributions to the lives of the unprivileged in her hometown Barbados, and the education of young girls worldwide.

The pop star would be attending a ceremony in Harvard next week to accept her award. An excerpt from the statement from the Harvard Foundation’s director on why he chose the bad gyal is below:

Rihanna has charitably built a state-of- the-art center for oncology and nuclear medicine to diagnose and treat breast cancer at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Bridgetown, Barbados … In 2012, she founded the nonprofit the Clara Lionel Foundation Global Scholarship Program [named for her grandparents] for students attending college in the U.S. from Caribbean countries, and supports the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project, which provides children with access to education in over 60 developing countries, giving priority to girls, and those affected by lack of access to education in the world today.