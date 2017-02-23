A gold toned statue that appears to be Kanye West being crucified very similar to the story of Jesus Christ has been placed on Hollywood Boulevard.

The “Yeezus” depiction, which has been named “False Idol”, shows a copper skinned West with a crown of thorns, his arms stretched out in a cross formation with nails in his hands and Yeezy 350s on its feet.

The statue was made by Los Angeles street artist Plastic Jesus and is currently on the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue, however, on February 24, it will appear at Plastic Jesus’ exhibition with Billy Morrison called Anesthesia: The Art of Oblivion. The showcase (at Gibson Brands Sunset in West Hollywood) opens to the public on February 25.