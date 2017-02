In an exclusive interview with Bartalk Radio , Bobby Shmurda checks in live from Riker’s Island with his GS9 crew members Geno and Scottie and discusses where his crew stands without its general and what the NYC Dept. Of Correction has had in store for Mr. Hot N*gga.

Shmurda was sentenced to seven years in prison along with several other GS9 members for a number of charges last October.