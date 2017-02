On The Rise: Belly Releases New Video With Future For Single “Frozen Water”

Rapper, songwriter, and producer Belly just released the video for his latest track “Frozen Water” featuring Future.

Over the past several years, Belly has quickly made a name for himself as one of the most exciting and promising rising artists, both behind the mixing console and on the stage.

Check out the visual for his latest banger.