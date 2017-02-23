New York Deli Cheddar….

The Brooklyn bred, Fabolous continues to make moves outside of music with the success of his NYFW show for the ‘Summertime Shootout 2’ he is now the newest collaborator with Rap Snacks. He has teamed up with the potatoe chip brand to launch a new flavor called ‘New York Deli Cheddar.’

Migos were the last collaborators with the company as they received a slew of attention after a huge shoutout from the group, that then became a song. Loso will join a few rappers like Fetty Wap, Lil Boosie and more. You can cop some rap snacks from major cities like Chi-Town, Detroit, New Orleans, Memphis, Houston, Dallas, Philly and of course NYC.