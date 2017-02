Watch Migos and 2 Chainz Come Together For The “Deadz” Video

Watch Migos and 2 Chainz Come Together For The “Deadz” Video

Migos continues to come with the heat with their newest music video “Deadz” feat 2 Chainz. The group is following up on their chart-breaking hit ‘Bad and Boujee’ and #1 album C.U.L.T.U.R.E. The new video is directed by Daps, the director behind the ‘T-Shirt’ video. Coming with similar visuals and the dead presidents in caskets enlisting G.O.O.D music star, 2 Chainz for a fire verse over the exotic beat produced by Cardo.

Check out the ‘Deadz’ video below.