Talk show host Wendy Williams recently told E! how she has lost 50 lbs and keeping it off. She recently shared with fans during a segment how she lost the weight over 3 years.

“I did it on my own and I love it because I no longer have to do that fight with clothing,” Williams said.

She felt that being large made her conscious of what she may look like in clothes and “get in the way of being a good host for the people,” she said.