Yung Scooter Drops Off New Single “Cook Up” Ft Young Thug Produced by Metro Boomin And Zaytoven

Yung Scooter Drops Off New Single “Cook Up” Ft Young Thug Produced by Metro Boomin And Zaytoven

Time to Cook Up….

Yung Scooter drops off the second single from his forthcoming project ‘Jugg King‘ that is set to release this spring with Future on the ‘Nobody Safe Tour.” The track is produced by two of rap’s biggest heavyweight producers in Metro Boomin and Zaytoven. Young Thug closes out the track that features a slick and very catchy hook. The two collaborated on Thug’s “Guwop” single with Offset and Quavo.

Other appearances on the project include YFN Lucci, A Boogie, Don Q and many more.

You can stream the track here.