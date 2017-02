6LACK made a major breakthrough at the foot of the year with the debut of his album FREE 6LACK, and his winning streak appears to be ongoing.

Following a feature-less project, he dropped a song featuring Jhene Aiko called “First F*ck”. The Atlanta artist teased the collaboration with a picture of the two on Twitter. The alluring, moody tune stays true to its title and is ready to be added to a bedroom playlist.