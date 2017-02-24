A Georgia airman stationed at an Air Force has now been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his pregnant fiancee.

Airman 1st Class Charles Amos Wilson III was spared from a possible death sentence on Wednesday (Feb. 22nd) by a court-martial.

Last week Wilson was convicted by a military jury for premeditated murder in the August 2013 fatal shooting of Tameda Ferguson. He was also found guilty of killing Ferguson’s unborn child in which she was nearly nine months pregnant with.

Prosecutors were saying that Wilson hoped to collect insurance payments from Ferguson’s death.