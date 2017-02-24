Barack Obama Was Spotted In New York City For The First Time Since He Left The Oval Office

Barack Obama Was Spotted In New York City For The First Time Since He Left The Oval Office

It seems like Barack Obama took his long overdue vacation tour to the Big Apple.

Just weeks after being spotted in the British Virgin Islands having the time of his life, former Head Of State Barack Obama decided to visit New York City. Coming out of a office workplace with a coffee in his hand on 5th avenue, Barack was nice enough to wave and greet some of his admirers as he enter into a black SUV truck. Check out footage below.

President Obama leaving 160 5th ave just now pic.twitter.com/kowtqnif9W — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) February 24, 2017