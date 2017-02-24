Multi-platinum Grammy Award winning recording artist, Faith Evans, has premiered the first lyric video from her highly anticipated upcoming duets album, THE KING & I, which serves as a tribute to her life with legendary rapper Biggie Smalls. The “NYC” lyric video serves as a love letter to the iconic city and features breathtaking visuals and footage.

THE KING & I is Faith’s first album in ten years and features guest appearances from Busta Rhymes, Lil’ Cease, Lil’ Kim, Sheek Louch, and Styles P. The 25-track album is scheduled for a May 19 release, just two days before Biggie’s birthday.