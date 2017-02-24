Gaz is a freestyle-focused recording artist from Fairfax, Virginia. Inspired by Eminem, Twista, Big Sean, and Kid Cudi, the 22-year-old rapper has developed a strong following on Periscope. You may find Gaz to be comical in rap style, but his bars are far from a joke. Re-introducing himself on a fast paced, Veteran Beatz-produced record titled “Hit It Right,” Gaz lets us know he’s to be taken seriously.

“I came up with the beat in ATL with Veteran Beatz. It’s just not too many artist in VA repping with these type of records. I’m bringing a different sound to the game, but it’s still catchy and has bars. The song means a lot to me… “Hit It Right” was actually mixed by 2 Chainz recording engineer, Jack “Jak” Brown,” Gaz shares with The Source.

After release his debut mixtape Off The Dome almost a year ago, Gaz is currently preparing for a new body of work titled Gaz and Effect. Listeners can expect for "Hit It Right" to appear on this forthcoming project. Stream Gaz's new single below, and if you like what you hear support "Hit It Right" on iTunes