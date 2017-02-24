So this basically means new music, right?

We can only hope so. Frank Ocean premiered blonded RADIO on Beats 1 and his guest of honor, Jay Z. The two discussed topics we don’t usually get to hear them talk about, everything from popular music today to streaming technology.

“It’s pretty much an advertisement model…You take these pop stations, they’re reaching 18-34 young white females. So they’re playing music based on those tastes. And then they’re taking those numbers and they’re going to advertising agencies and people are paying numbers based on the audience that they have. So these places are not even based on music. Their playlist isn’t based on music.”

Hov then goes on to talk about how we listen to music today suggesting that streaming technology is “definitely a more efficient way to get music out.” Although we haven’t heard a recent colab from these two we can reminisce on the melodic chorus Ocean contributed on “No Church In The Wild,” off of Jay Z and Kanye’s Watch The Throne. We’re only hoping that this trip to Beats 1 means the two will be making another hit together. It’s unclear whether blonded RADIO will continue or if Frank and Hov’s conversation will go down as the first and only blonded RADIO interview in history. To listen to the conversation check out Beats 1 Radio.