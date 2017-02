One thing that is guaranteed to come from Jada and the entire D-Block camp; that raw, gritty crime rhyme. Guilty by association is BK’s own RRose RRome, who teams up with Kiss for his “Ziploc” visual at NYC’s infamous ACES strip club. With the record produced by behind the boards vet GQ Beats and the video courtesy of Gee-Lock, this is definitely going to stand out as one of those classic NYC gems of 2017.

