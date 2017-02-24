Geez…..

Yeezy season is upon us and with the warmer weather approaching it looks like these might be the one of the hottest kicks of the summer. The adidas yeezy boost 350 V2 “Triple White” comes decked out in a vanilla cream type colorway and will release in both adult and infant sizes.

The triple white is highly anticipated amongst sneaker heads and Yeezy fans and you guys won’t be disappointed with the details that are debuted on these babies. Keeping the same heel-tab that was featured in the red/black colorway model. The kicks are covered in an eye-catching cream and are set to release in April. The idea of the kicks emerged as soon as Kim K posted a snapchat in which she was flaunting a pair.

Stay tuned as more details are revealed. The adidas Yeezy Boost is set to release April 2017 at a set price of $220 for adults and $140 for infants. Check out images of the Triple White in the gallery below.