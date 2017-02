The lead single of the upcoming album “Soulfrito” the NARCOTECHS come strong with “UH HUH”. This salute to the late Great Notorious BIG comes equip with a beat that slaps like Bruce Lee and even some nostalgic Biggie adlibs. Dax Doza and Ark all deliver catchy odes to the Rap God while maintaining their own NARCOTECH integrity. This song is sure to heat up the city. A reminder of what New York sounds like.

