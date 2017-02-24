For those unaware, Mosetta No Regula is an up and coming artist whose versatility is effortlessly displayed throughout each and every record. His hit single “Show Me” is one that can fit nicely into everyone’s playlist, and is a prime example of the young MC’s potential within the industry.

“Show Me” has racked up roughly 46,000 streams on SoundCloud alone, and continues to grow daily. Recently Mosetta announced his partnership with GoldMind Management LLC; a deal that was well-deserved to say the least. He continues to make moves as he gears up for the release of his debut project, which has yet to be announced.

Take a listen to his fantastic new record below, and be on the lookout for more heat from the New Jersey native!