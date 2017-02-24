The music streaming service will announce Thursday three new podcasts that all look at a different facet of the music industry, from TV’s top music moments to the career of hip-hop executive Chris Lighty, who died in 2012. The new show represent a larger push into the podcasting world for Spotify, which first began carrying the format in 2015 and has since experimented with original podcasts such as Mic-produced Clarify.

Spotify will also be the exclusive home to a podcast that explores the life and career of Violator founder Lighty, who worked with 50 Cent, Missy Elliott, Puff Daddy and others. The series, which has the working title The Chris Lighty Story, will be hosted by Reggie Osse and feature commentary from Russell Simmons, Fat Joe, Warren G, Troy Carter and others. Produced in partnership with Gimlet Media and Loudspeaker Network, the series will premiere in April.