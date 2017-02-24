Too $hort Breaks Down Why Being An Independent Rapper Is Profitable In 2017

All of you independent lyricists out there, rapper Too $hort has a message: being a successful independent rap artist is possible.

Too $hort, real name, Todd Anthony Shaw has rapped with the greats: 2Pac, Notorious B.I.G, Jay-Z, E-40 and Snoop Dogg.

An Oakland, California native, he’s had hits: The Ghetto, Freaky Tales, Blowjob Betty, I’m A Player, Gettin’ It, Way Too Real and Blow the Whistle.

He’s even got his hand into the podcast game. He’s rocking out to his Too $hort’s Boombox,’ with Bobby Loco on PodcastOne. The show features conversations with folks like Ice Cube, Russell Simmons, Snoop Dogg, Tech N9ne, Drumma Boy Fresh, G-Eazy, Sal Masekela, DJ Destructo, to name a few.

Too $hort spoke with Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson on the Scoop B Radio Podcast today very openly about: becoming a podcaster, being independent while on a major label, working with Biggie and Tupac and so much more! Click here to listen.