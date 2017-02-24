Heavyweight streetwear brand, Undefeated has dropped off their latest delivery that features a variety of sportswear apparel like tracksuits, basketball tops, shorts, soccer jerseys and much more. The brand has always had a strong love for sports aesthetics and their newest spring 2017 delivery showcases that.

The full collection is now available today at all undefeated stores and online. Make sure to cop you a piece from the brand’s spring 2017 delivery. Check out standout pieces from the collection below.