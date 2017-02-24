Get familiar with King Biggie formally known as “Bigg Mike” drops” his first official video of 2017. King Biggie is coming out of Sanford Florida. King Biggie is taking another shot at music with anew name and new approach. He has been doing music for over 5 years now. King Biggie plans on touching the radio market this year and stop off at some local stations and do some radio interviews. If you like music that has lyric and tells a story listen to King Biggies newest material and take a journey with a person trying to survive and really live the lifestyle he raps about. Please keep up with him on his social media accounts listed below. Check out the video of his latest song entitled “Faith”.

