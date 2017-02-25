For weeks fans have been speculating whether Remy Ma was going at Nicki Minaj, well Remy made it official with the release of her new diss track, “ShEther”.

After it was speculated that Nicki Minaj had taken shots at Remy Ma in her “Make Love” verse, Remy has wasted no time with a comeback, sharing a new freestyle over the beat from Nas’ infamous diss track “Ether.”

The seven-minute track features Remy taking it back to the streets with lines that definitely sting. From taking shots about rumored ghostwriting, to crew hopping, and even touching on her brother’s legal issues; Remy definitely pulled a veteran trick out of her bag.

“You stole that line about bitches being your sons/How you take my ’09 jail tweet and run/Talkin’ ‘bout bringing knives to a fight with guns/When the only shot you ever took was in your buns.”

Before releasing the track, Remy warned fans about with a hilarious tweet.

Remy then wasted no time releasing not only the single but also the brutal cover art featuring a mutilated Barbie doll with pink hair with the caption “Ya’ll wanna see a dead body,” a line from the cult classic Boyz in Da Hood.

Seemingly unamused, Nicki has since responded to the diss with some post of her own, first she retweeted a fan that played on her line towards Remy on “Make Love,” in which she points out Rem’s lack of recognition: “You see, silly rabbit, to be the queen of rap/You gotta sell records, you gotta get plaques.”

Nicki then went a lot more direct with an Instagram post detailing the sales figures for Remy Ma and Fat Joe’s recent single “Plato O Plomo,” before posting one last tweet rating Remy’s effort as a “6.”

No word yet on whether Nicki plans to respond lyrically, but either way Remy is a beast lyrically so Nicki better come with her A-game. Check out the track below and let us know what you think.