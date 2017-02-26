Jordan Brand is not playing this summer with sneaker releases as they will be releasing a brand new colorway of the Air Jordan 5 model.

The shoe will come decked out in an all-red colorway with a 3m reflective on the tongue, black accents on the lining, shark teeth on the midsole with jumpman branding on the heel which may remind some of you of the raging bulls pack. The icy outsole will finish off the look of the Air Jordan 5 suede.

No official release date has yet been announced, but the shoes are expected to drop in July at a set price of $190. Check out official images of the Air Jordan 5 Suede in the gallery below.

Air Jordan 5 Suede

Release Date: July 2017

Price: $190