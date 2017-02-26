FILA has always been a spectacular brand with a sportswear influence withing footwear and fashion. Strongly giving us the most timeless and retro influenced pieces the brand is surely here to stay and has become one of the top clothing brands for the past two years. The brand has unveiled their Nautical capsule collection with Urban Outfitters for the ladies.

The Capsule collection features a mixture of pieces with crewneck sweaters, a casual tank dress, a cropped henley, a yellow sailing jacket, blue overalls and much more. The visual campaign was shot by one of the best photographers in Daniel Shea as we were took on a modern journey with Nautical.

Visuals from the campaign were short but very intriguing with bold colors like yellow, green, orange, aqua contrasted within an icy white. Featuring cross body stripes and white aesthetics with FILA branding embroidered across the entire capsule collection range.

The Urban Outfitters x FILA x Nautical Capsule Collection on March 5th at stores and online on UrbanOutfitters.com. Check out images of the full collection in the gallery below.