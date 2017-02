Young Dolph’s Car Was Shot At In Charlotte At CIAA 2017

Young Dolph thankfully walked away unharmed from a shooting that went down in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Dolph performed for 21 Savage and Migos last night Saturday, February 25th at Cameo Nightclub.

Witnesses claim that the shooter(s) fired about 100 shots at the “Play Wit Yo Bitch” rapper’s bullet-proof vehicle. The video below is footage of police at the crime scene and commentary from an eyewitness.

Stay tuned for more details as the story develops.