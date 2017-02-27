Brooklyn rapper PHresher released his debut EP Wait A Minute via EMPIRE today. The six-song project features his hit single, “Wait A Minute” featuring Remy Ma, and the infectious follow-up record “Whole Thang,” both produced by Illa Da Producer. Yesterday, the EP premiered on XXL and is available now at all digital retailers and streaming partners. STREAM/DOWNLOAD HERE.

The idea of staying fresh comes natural for PHresher. In his interview with XXL he says, “Fuck half I want the whole thang. This is just the beginning of a continuous wave of music coming from me- just the tip of the iceberg for PH.” Check out the full track listing below.

Last year PHresher put BK back on the map with his breakout single, “Wait A Minute.” The initial reaction after it hit airwaves was so electrifying it triggered remixes from New York’s hottest MC’s including 50 Cent, Remy Ma, Cardi B., Uncle Murda and Young MA. The single has garnered over 10 million streams and counting, quickly becoming a staple on hip-hop playlists and charts. PHresher’s love for his city is evident- from his lyrics to his cover art he represents his borough with full conviction. The artwork for the EP was commissioned by artist Ozzyoz da Vyrus, it embodies everything PHresher’s about: The Barclay’s Center (Brooklyn), the Statue of Liberty (New York), a crown (the new King), hourglasses (his “wait, wait, wait a minute” catchphrase) and ladies (because he’s a ladies man).

To promote the Wait A Minute EP release, PHresher is on a week-long radio tour, interviewing with the hottest radio stations and DJs in New York including Hot 97’s morning show, Power 105’s Breakfast Club, Sirius XM’s Sway In The Morning Show, Apple Beats 1 with Ebro Darden, Funk Master Flex and more. Brooklyn’s in the house!

In the coming weeks PHresher will hit the road for a string of club and radio performances leading up to his SXSW showcases. He’s already working on a new mixtape slated for release this summer. The wait is over.

Track Listing

1. “Lyft (Fuck A Uber)”

2. “Lex Lugar”

3. “Popular”

4. “Tag”

5. “Whole Thang”

6. “Wait A Minute” featuring Remy Ma

