Da Cloth releases their latest project called “Broad Day Kidnaps”. Da Cloth is coming out of New York and their style of music really shows that. Make sure to listen to this project from front to back to really get where they are coming from. Da Cloth takes you on a journey with this project with their strong delivery and dope flow it is definitely a must listen. Check it out by clicking here.

In addition, here a video of one of the members of “Da Cloth”, Rigz, as he released a visual entitied “Calling Me” off of his upcoming solo mixtape.