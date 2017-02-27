Future Is Not Releasing A Third Consecutive Album

A press release from The Ellen Show began circulating confirming rumors of Future releasing another album for a third week in a row.

Future’s manager Anthony Saleh squashed all the rumors minutes after it began circulating tweeting, “FALSE”.

FALSE “@thefader: Future is releasing another album this week, according to The Ellen Show. https://t.co/wKpVhAtIMz pic.twitter.com/tk8ilCXHUo“ — A Saleh (@Dude_Br0) February 27, 2017

A third consecutive album from the “Selfish” rapper would’ve been surreal. But many fans are satisfied with Future and HNDRXX