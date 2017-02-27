Lil Kim headlined the Winter Wonderland Concert 2017 this past weekend in Pennsylvania alongside Cardi B, Remy Ma, and The Lox.

With Remy dropping her Nicki Minaj diss “shETHER” on Saturday, February 25th, and Kim’s history with Nicki, a nod from the “Big Momma Thing” emcee was warranted. In the Instagram post below Kim told Remy that she loves her, and hinted a possible “Ladies Night” remix:

Let me give a shout out to my beautiful sisters that were on this stage earlier. Cardi B! That’s baby! Remy, bitch, I fucking love your ass. That’s my baby. Maybe y’all might see something in the future. How bout that? Another ‘Ladies Night’…we might be due for that.

