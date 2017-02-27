As of today, Nike has announced a partnership with FIBA, to help grow basketball around the world. The multi-year partnership will cover the youth, women’s and men’s flagship competitions worldwide.

Nike is now the official partner for equipment, footwear and apparel and will also be marketing at some of the biggest FIBA events such as the FIBA basketball world cup.

“Nike becomes the official FIBA product partner spanning apparel, footwear and equipment. As such, it has official sponsorship rights for all men’s and women’s and youth editions of FIBA’s competitions, including FIBA Basketball World Cups (2019, 2023 and 2027) and Qualifiers, FIBA Women’s Basketball World Cups, FIBA Continental Cups and Qualifiers, FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments, FIBA U17 and U19 Basketball World Cups. The agreement also sees Nike become the title partner for FIBA’s World Rankings, in addition to FIBA licensing rights.”

