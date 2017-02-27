The Source Magazine Presents an exclusive networking event kicking off Social Media Week in New York City! It will feature 50 Cent’s new artist “Phresher” who will perform his chart topping single Wait A Minute hosted by Harlem’s very own V. Cha$e .

The room will be filled with press and representatives from BET, TVone, Paper Magazine, Fader Magazine, Epic Music Group, Capital Records, and many more! Held at the lower east side’s well known venue, The Mocking Bird Lounge – the event will kick off at 6pm.

The guest list is very selective and fun-filled productive evening is expected.