Zoey Dollaz is a Haitian born hip-hop artist based in Miami, Florida. He links up with a creative team for this exclusive style editorial featured today[Feb.26th] for Style Sector.
Credits:
Creative Director/Stylist – Tokyo Michel
Art Director – VENUS ROSE
Photography Editor – GSA House
Styling Assistant – Dani P.
Make-up Artist – Christina Hand
Production: Darion
Kruzin Footwer by Alessandra Gold
Wardrobe
Look #1 – Camo jacket
Jacket: Homme Femme LA – Versatile M-65 Jacket
Shirt: Homme Femme LA – Triple Layer Shirt
Pants: Rag & Bones – Bleached rigged denims
Shoes: Kruzin Footwear – Carzy Horse Special Edition Red/Black
Look #2 – Olive green hand-painted extended green bomber
Jacket: Fractals Worldwide x Camo Customz – Extended Hand Painted Bomber
Shirt: Marbek London – White distressed Tee
Shoes: Kruzin Footwear – Crazy Horse II ( jasper/olive)
Hat: Beardsace – Dad cap
Look #3 – Burgandy shirt white jeans
Shirt: Cavallo De Ferro – M.S. Logo Shirt
Pants: Ovadia & Sons – White Denim
Shoes: Maison Margeila – Red Future High-Top Sneakers
Look #4 – All black outfit in alley
Jacket: Homme Femme LA – Satin Bomber
Hoodie: Huntah – Black Rose Hoodie
Pants: John Elliot – Blacked Denim
Shoes: Kruzin Footwear – Crazy Horse Croco
Look #5 – Red Bomber Jacket white hoodie
Hat: Beardsace – Dad Cap
Jacket: Beardsace – Bolt Bomber
Hoodie: Huntah – White Rose Hoodie
Pants: DSquared2 – Distressed Skater Denim
Shoes: Kruzin Footwear