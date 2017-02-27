Zoey Dollaz is a Haitian born hip-hop artist based in Miami, Florida. He links up with a creative team for this exclusive style editorial featured today[Feb.26th] for Style Sector.

Zoey-Dollaz-Camo-Jacket-and-special-edition-KRUZIN-footwear-red-and-black-crazy-horse-high-top

Zoey Dollaz with green Fractals Worldwide x Camo Customz Lemonade Extended bomber and KRUZIN Footwear Crazy Horse Jasper 2

Zoey Dollaz Red Jacket standing with KRUZIN footwear crazy horse white no shape

Zoey Dollaz red outfit white background horizontal

Zoey Dollaz red outfit white background

Zoey Dollaz standing outside with black KRUZIN Footwear crazy horse croco black no shape

Zoey Dollaz close up outside with black jacket no shape

Zoey Dollaz Red Jacket crouching with KRUZIN footwear crazy horse white

Zoey Dollaz Red Jacket standing with KRUZIN footwear crazy horse white

Credits:

Creative Director/Stylist – Tokyo Michel 

Art Director – VENUS ROSE

Photography Editor – GSA House

Styling Assistant – Dani P.

Make-up Artist – Christina Hand

Production: Darion

Kruzin Footwer by Alessandra Gold

Wardrobe

Look #1 – Camo jacket

Jacket: Homme Femme LA –  Versatile M-65 Jacket

Shirt: Homme Femme LA – Triple Layer Shirt

Pants: Rag & Bones –  Bleached rigged denims

Shoes: Kruzin Footwear – Carzy Horse Special Edition Red/Black

Look #2 – Olive green hand-painted extended green bomber

Jacket:  Fractals Worldwide x Camo Customz – Extended Hand Painted Bomber

Shirt: Marbek London – White distressed Tee

Shoes: Kruzin Footwear – Crazy Horse II ( jasper/olive)

Hat: Beardsace – Dad cap

Look #3 – Burgandy shirt white jeans

Shirt: Cavallo De Ferro – M.S. Logo Shirt

Pants: Ovadia & Sons – White Denim

Shoes: Maison Margeila – Red Future High-Top Sneakers

                         Look #4 – All black outfit in alley

Jacket: Homme Femme LA – Satin Bomber

Hoodie: Huntah – Black Rose Hoodie

Pants: John Elliot – Blacked Denim

Shoes: Kruzin Footwear – Crazy Horse Croco

Look #5 – Red Bomber Jacket white hoodie

Hat: Beardsace – Dad Cap

Jacket: Beardsace – Bolt Bomber

Hoodie: Huntah – White Rose Hoodie

Pants: DSquared2 – Distressed Skater Denim

Shoes: Kruzin Footwear

 

 

