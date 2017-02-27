Style Sector: An Exclusive Editorial With Florida Rapper, Zoey Dollaz

Zoey Dollaz is a Haitian born hip-hop artist based in Miami, Florida. He links up with a creative team for this exclusive style editorial featured today[Feb.26th] for Style Sector.

Credits:

Creative Director/Stylist – Tokyo Michel

Art Director – VENUS ROSE

Photography Editor – GSA House

Styling Assistant – Dani P.

Make-up Artist – Christina Hand

Production: Darion

Kruzin Footwer by Alessandra Gold

Wardrobe

Look #1 – Camo jacket

Jacket: Homme Femme LA – Versatile M-65 Jacket

Shirt: Homme Femme LA – Triple Layer Shirt

Pants: Rag & Bones – Bleached rigged denims

Shoes: Kruzin Footwear – Carzy Horse Special Edition Red/Black

Look #2 – Olive green hand-painted extended green bomber

Jacket: Fractals Worldwide x Camo Customz – Extended Hand Painted Bomber

Shirt: Marbek London – White distressed Tee

Shoes: Kruzin Footwear – Crazy Horse II ( jasper/olive)

Hat: Beardsace – Dad cap

Look #3 – Burgandy shirt white jeans

Shirt: Cavallo De Ferro – M.S. Logo Shirt

Pants: Ovadia & Sons – White Denim

Shoes: Maison Margeila – Red Future High-Top Sneakers

Look #4 – All black outfit in alley

Jacket: Homme Femme LA – Satin Bomber

Hoodie: Huntah – Black Rose Hoodie

Pants: John Elliot – Blacked Denim

Shoes: Kruzin Footwear – Crazy Horse Croco

Look #5 – Red Bomber Jacket white hoodie

Hat: Beardsace – Dad Cap

Jacket: Beardsace – Bolt Bomber

Hoodie: Huntah – White Rose Hoodie

Pants: DSquared2 – Distressed Skater Denim

Shoes: Kruzin Footwear