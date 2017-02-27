To clarify the release date on the Yeezy 350 Boost in white, adidas has confirmed when the shoes will actually see a release.

Following the release of the Zebra silhouette over the weekend, we are now getting prepped for the next big yeezy sneaker release. The cream white model is one of the most anticipated in a long time and will construct of an all-white primeknit construction with stripe detailing. The “SPLY-350” will also be seen on the shoe although it might be hard to catch with the all-white design.

The kicks will be very limited and will be available to purchase in Spring for adults and small infants. The prices are set for adults at $220 and $140 for infants.

The adidas Yeezy Boost 350 White

Release Date: April 2007

We will keep you posted as more info emerges.