The classic Air Jordan 1 that everyone admires will be back on shelves soon. The kicks were first introduced to the masses in 1986 and then released as a retro in 2009. As you can see from the photos the shoe will keep the original white/ university red colorway.

Coming equipped in a full leather construction with red leather accents on the collar and swoosh. Small hints of the shoe include the red outsole with a eye-catching two-tone color layout. No official release info has been announced but we will keep you posted on when to expect the classic Air Jordan 1 High.

The expected release date is set for the summer at a set price of $160.