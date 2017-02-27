It seems like the Knicks have decided to make some last second changes just days after the NBA Trade Deadline ended.

Today marked the ending of a short hoops matrimony between a promising guard and the league’s most iconic franchise. The New York Knicks have officially released point guard Brandon Jennings. The former Oak Hill Academy standout was average 8.6 points and 2.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game as the primary backup to Derrick Rose. After news became official, Jennings took to Twitter to express his gratitude and appreciation for receiving the opportunity to hoop in the mecca of basketball.

Thank you to all the Knicks fans for the love all year long, and thanks to my teammates and the organization. — Brandon Jennings (@brandonjennings) February 27, 2017

Playing in the Mecca was an amazing experience and I'm looking forward to being back on the court soon playing the game that I love. — Brandon Jennings (@brandonjennings) February 27, 2017

But don’t worry, the crafty playmaker also known as “Doobie Doo” has some suitors on hand as sources are saying the Washington Wizards are interested in his services.

Meanwhile, according to The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Knicks are getting ready to sign former Sixers guard Chasson Randle to fill in the missing roster void. Randle, who is a undrafted guard out of Stanford has plenty of experience hooping in the Knicks organization as he was a former Westchester Knick of the NBDL before signing a 10-day contract to the Philadelphia 76ers in January.